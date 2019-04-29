Man shot near school in Heart of Chicago

A man was shot less than a block from a school Monday in the Heart of Chicago on the South Side.

The 18-year-old was shot in the leg about 1:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of West 18th Place, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

A gray sedan was seen driving away from the area after the shooting, but it was not immediately clear whether the shooter was inside, police said.

The man was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

A school in the same block was placed on a soft lockdown as a precautionary measure because of the nearby gunshots, police said. No one will be allowed to enter or exit the school during the lockdown.

Saint Ann Catholic School is located nearby at 2211 W. 18th Place. A representative for the school declined to comment on the lockdown Monday afternoon.

