Man shot near Red Line Fullerton stop by DePaul’s North Side campus

A man was shot Sunday evening near DePaul University’s campus in the North Side Sheffield Neighbors neighborhood.

The man, whose exact age wasn’t immediately known, was shot in the left thigh at 8:07 p.m. in the 900 block of West Fullerton, according to Chicago Police. The shooting happened in the same block as the CTA Red Line Fullerton stop.

He showed up at Northwestern Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting weren’t known as Area Central detectives investigated.