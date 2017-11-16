Man shot on Dan Ryan, northbound lanes blocked for investigation

A man was shot and crashed his vehicle Thursday night on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side.

The shooting and crash happened about 5:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 94 near 51st Street, according to Illinois State Police.

The man, described only as an adult, suffered at least one gunshot wound, state police said.

State Police had closed all northbound local lanes of the expressway between 63rd and 51st streets for an investigation.

Firefighters were called to a crash after a report of shots fired on the expressway near 59th Street, according to the Chicago Fire Department. One person was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious-to-critical condition and two others were taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.