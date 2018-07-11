Man shot on Fourth of July in Humboldt Park dies 3 days later

A man died three days after being shot on Fourth of July in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Officers responding to a call of a person shot about 11:30 p.m. July 4 found Jose M. Tenesaco, 24, on the front porch of a home in the 1000 block of North Ridgeway, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He had suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and was taken to Stroger Hospital for treatment, according to authorities. He was pronounced dead at 3:49 p.m. Saturday.

He lived in the block where he was shot, the medical examiner’s office said.

Area North detectives were investigating.