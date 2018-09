Man shot on Grand Crossing porch

A man was wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

The 38-year-old was on the porch of a home at 1:35 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Kenwood when a passenger in a dark-colored car fired at him, according to Chicago police.

The man was shot in the arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.