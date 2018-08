Man shot on Lake Shore Drive on North Side

A man was wounded in a shooting early Sunday near the lake shore on the North Side.

About 2:05 a.m., the 37-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle traveling north in the 4400 block of North Lake Shore Drive when someone in a green vehicle pulled up and opened fire, according to Chicago police.

The man was struck in his arm and was dropped off at Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

The shooter was seen exiting Lake Shore Drive at Wilson.