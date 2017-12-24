Man shot on Near West Side

A man was shot early Sunday on the Near West Side.

About 3:50 a.m., the 26-year-old was the front passenger in a vehicle, stopped at a light in the 1200 block of West Van Buren when a Dodge Challenger pulled alongside and the man got into an argument with the other driver, according to Chicago Police.

The driver of the Challenger fired several shots, and the man was struck in the right hip, police said. The suspect then sped away, heading west on the Eisenhower Expressway (I-290).

The man was driven to Rush University Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized. Police said he was not cooperating with investigators.