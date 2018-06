Man shot on Near West Side takes self to hospital

A 19-year-old man was shot Friday night on the Near West Side.

About 10:45 p.m., the man was walking on a sidewalk when he heard gunshots in the first block of North Western Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

He took himself to Rush Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said. His condition stabilized.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.