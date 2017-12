Man shot on Northwest Side

A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon on the Northwest Side.

The 21-year-old was sitting in his vehicle about 12:50 p.m. in the 4700 block of West Belmont when someone walked up and fired shots at him before running away, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the left thigh and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.