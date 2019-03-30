Man shot on porch in Rosemoor

A 19-year-old man was shot Saturday night in the Rosemoor neighborhood on the South Side.

The man told officers that he was standing on a porch with friends about 8 p.m. in the 10500 block of South King Drive when an group of people jumped the fence and shot at them, according to Chicago police. He was wounded in the right calf.

An ambulance took him to Roseland Community Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.