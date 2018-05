Man shot on porch in West Pullman

The shooting happened in the 11600 block of South State Street | Google Maps

A 19-year-old man was shot late Thursday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

He was sitting on his porch about 11:15 p.m. in the 11600 block of South State Street when someone in a gray Dodge Avenger drove by and fired shots, Chicago Police said.

The man was struck in his abdomen, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.