Man shot on sidewalk in South Shore

A 20-year-old man was shot Sunday in South Shore.

The man was standing on the sidewalk at 8:38 p.m. in the 1700 block of East 71st Street when he heard gunfire and realized he was in pain, Chicago police said.

The man had been struck several times in the lower back, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

