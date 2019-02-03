Man shot outside 79th Street CTA Red Line station

A man was wounded by gunfire while walking outside the 79th Street station of the CTA Red Line in the West Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

At 1:32 a.m., the 23-year-old was on a sidewalk in the first block of West 79th Street when he was shot in the arm by someone he did not see, according to Chicago police. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center.

No delays on the Red Line were reported after the shooting, according to the CTA website.

Police said no one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.