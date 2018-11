Man shot outside gas station in Austin

A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 21-year-old was standing near the front door of a gas station with a group of males when someone inside a black SUV fired shots at 9:43 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Division Street, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in his left arm and was taken to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park. His condition had stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.