Man shot by person on a bike in Woodlawn

An 18-year-old man was shot Sunday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

At 9:57 p.m., the man was walking on the sidewalk in the 6200 block of South Cottage Grove when a man on a gray mountain bike road by and fired shots, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and treated for a gunshot wound to the right arm, police said. His condition was stabilized.

Area South detectives are investigating.