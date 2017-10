Man shot, person stabbed in domestic-related incident in Lawndale

A man was shot and another person was stabbed Thursday afternoon in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 4:05 p.m., the 25-year-old man was shot in the chest and a female suffered multiple stab wounds to her body in the 4000 block of West 21st Street, according to Chicago Police. The incident was believed to be domestic-related.

The man was being treated at the scene in critical condition, while the female was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.