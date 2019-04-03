Man shot while sitting on a porch in Englewood

A 48-year-old man was shot Wednesday in Englewood on the South Side.

About 9:42 p.m., the man was sitting on a porch in the 5600 block of South May Street when suspects approached on foot and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man ran to the 1200 block of West 57th Street with an injury to the leg and called emergency services, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in an unknown condition.

Area South detectives are investigating.

A man was killed Tuesday in a shooting a few block away.

