Man shot, robbed in East Garfield Park

A 22-year-old man was shot and then robbed Thursday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 11:10 p.m., the man was approached by two people in an alley in the 600 block of North St. Louis Avenue, Chicago Police said. The two people, both males, fired shots at him and then went through his pockets and stole his money.

The man was taken to Norwegian American Hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm, police said. His condition stabilized.