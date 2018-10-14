Man shot, robbed while walking in Back of the Yards alley

A man was wounded Sunday night in a shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The 28-year-old was walking in an alley when a car pulled up and someone inside fired shots at him and then another person came up and took his backpack at 8:11 p.m. in the 5000 block of South Wood Street, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in his stomach and thigh and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The value of the property in the stolen backpack was not immediately known.

Area Central detectives were investigating.