Man fatally shot at Rogers Park beachfront: police

A man was shot and killed Monday night at the lakefront in Rogers Park on the North Side, police said.

The man was walking on the bike path at 10:20 p.m. near Lunt Avenue when someone opened fire, according to Chicago police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody early Tuesday as detectives conducted a homicide investigation.