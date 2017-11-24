Police: Man shot to death during attempted robbery in Chatham

An 18-year-old man was shot to death during an attempted robbery early Friday in the South Side Chatham neighborhood, police said.

The man was sitting in a vehicle at 1:26 p.m. in the 7500 block of South St. Lawrence when someone walked up, pulled out a handgun and announced a robbery, according to Chicago Police. The man refused to comply with the robber, who then shot him in his left armpit.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical, where he died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately provide information on the fatality.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives conducted a homicide investigation.