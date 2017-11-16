Man shot, seriously wounded during South Shore home invasion

A man was shot Thursday afternoon during a home invasion in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side.

Two people knocked on the 49-year-old’s door about 3:46 p.m. before kicking it in and entering the home in the 2700 block of East 78th Street, according to Chicago Police.

A fight broke out between the two people and the resident, during which one of the home invaders took out a handgun and shot the man in his left thigh, police said. The offenders ran away after and were not in custody Thursday night.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.