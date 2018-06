Man shot, seriously wounded following argument in Gold Coast

A man was shot and seriously wounded early Sunday in the Gold Coast on the Near North Side.

The 28-year-old was walking with a group of people about 1:40 a.m. in the 600 block of South Lake Shore Drive when another male opened fire, according to Chicago Police. The shooting stemmed from an earlier argument.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.