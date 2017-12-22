Man shot, seriously wounded in Belmont Central

A man was shot and seriously wounded Friday evening in the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 33-year-old was walking about 6:35 p.m. in the 5900 block of West Diversey when someone approached him, pulled out a handgun and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated the shooting.