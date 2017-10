Man shot, seriously wounded in Bridgeport

A man was shot and seriously wounded early Sunday in the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side.

The 30-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen and left leg at 3:52 a.m. in the 3100 block of South Aberdeen, according to Chicago Police.

He showed up at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center and was later transferred to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

The man did not provide details on the incident, police said.