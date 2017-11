Man shot, seriously wounded in Gresham

A 39-year-old man was shot and seriously wounded Sunday evening in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

At 5:46 p.m., he was outside in the 8400 block of South Hamilton when two unknown males got out of a gray-colored vehicle, took out a weapon and demanded his property, according to Chicago Police.

The two suspects then fired shots, striking the man in the right knee, police said. He was taken in serious condition to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park