Man shot, seriously wounded in Gresham

A man was seriously wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

The 29-year-old was walking about 4:15 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Paulina when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been struck in the back, according to Chicago police.

He was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating,