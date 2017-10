Man shot, seriously wounded in Marquette Park

A man was shot and seriously wounded early Tuesday in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 1:45 a.m., the 27-year-old was walking in the 2800 block of West 64th Street when someone walked up and fired shots, striking him in the abdomen, according to Chicago Police. The shooter then ran away.

The man was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.