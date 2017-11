Man shot, seriously wounded in South Austin

A man was seriously wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

At 1:09 p.m., the 26-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his chest when someone fired multiple shots in his direction in the 4900 block of West Monroe, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated the shooting.