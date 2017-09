Man shot, seriously wounded in Washington Park

A man was shot and seriously wounded early Wednesday in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

At 1:26 a.m., the 18-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle in the 5700 block of South Prairie when a gray truck approached and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the right side, left side, shoulder and elbow, police said. He was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital. No other injuries were reported.