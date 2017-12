Man shot, seriously wounded in Washington Park

A man was shot and seriously wounded early Sunday in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The 24-year-old was in a vehicle about 1:05 a.m. traveling in the 5800 block of South King when another vehicle pulled alongside and someone fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and an acquaintance drove him to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. He was later transferred in Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.