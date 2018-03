Man shot, seriously wounded in West Rogers Park alley

A man was shot and seriously wounded early Saturday in an alley in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The man was standing in the alley at 12:14 a.m. in the 6500 block of North Francisco when another male walked up and shot him in the chest, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital before being transferred in serious condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.