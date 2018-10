Man shot shot while driving, crashes into pole in South Chicago

A man crashed his vehicle Tuesday morning after being shot by someone in a passing vehicle in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The 24-year-old was driving at 11:51 a.m. in the 8600 block of South Yates when the other vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, striking him in his calf, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Trinity Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.