Man shot in head at South Side gas station

A man was wounded in a shooting early Tuesday on the border of the South Side Chatham and Grand Crossing neighborhoods.

About 12:30 a.m., the man was standing next to a vehicle at a gas station in the 800 block of East 79th Street when someone pulled out a gun and opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, according to police.

No one was in custody early Tuesday as detectives investigated the shooting.