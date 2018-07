Man shot inside stalled vehicle in Logan Square

The man was shot early Friday in the 3400 block of West Diversey. | Google Maps

A man was shot while sitting inside his stalled vehicle early Friday in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 3:35 a.m., the 24-year-old was stalled in the 3400 block of West Diversey when someone in a passing gray Toyota opened fire and struck him in the hand, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.