Man shot in stomach during Humboldt Park altercation

A man was shot in the stomach during an altercation Saturday morning in the Northwest Side Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The 29-year-old was shot inside a residence by a male he knew in a domestic-related incident at 7:41 a.m. in the 100 block of North Central Park, according to Chicago Police.

The male who shot him left the scene and is not in custody, police said. The man who was shot was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed as being in critical condition.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.