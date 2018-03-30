Man shot to death by federal agent in Zion identified

Authorities have identified the man who was shot to death by a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development agent after allegedly pointing a gun at the agent Thursday morning in north suburban Zion.

The agent was sitting in a vehicle at 6:09 a.m. in the 3000 block of Ezekiel Avenue when several people, including a 19-year-old Dishon McBride of Waukegan, approached the vehicle armed with a handgun, according to Zion police and the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

The agent shot him through the vehicle’s window after McBride, who was wearing a bandana over part of his face, “displayed the handgun to the agent,” authorities said. The rest of the group then ran away.

Paramedics arrived and determined that he was dead at the scene, and investigators found a handgun nearby, police said. The agent was taken to a hospital.

Preliminary autopsy results Friday morning indicated McBride died of a single gunshot wound, Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper said. Toxicology results were pending and the investigation into the circumstances of the shooting was ongoing.

Illinois State Police confirmed the agent worked for the Department of Housing and Urban Development, but did not say whether the agent was working at the time of the shooting.

“The investigation is currently an open and ongoing investigation and is at its beginning stages, therefore we cannot release any further details regarding the shooting at this time,” state police said in a statement.

A representative for HUD did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the shooting Friday afternoon.

The Illinois State Police Public Integrity Unit is investigating the shooting, police said. No Zion officers were present at the time of the shooting.