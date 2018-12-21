Man shot to death during argument in Bronzeville

Chicago police investigate the scene where a person was shot Friday morning in the 4300 block of South Michigan Avenue in the Bronzeville neighborhood. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A man was shot and killed early Friday in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

The 31-year-old was inside a home when he got into an argument with someone he knew who took out a gun and shot him at 12:38 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in his abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the death.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.