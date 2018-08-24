Man shot to death on Englewood porch: police

A man was fatally shot early Friday as he sat on a porch in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

The 31-year-old was sitting in the 6200 block of South Carpenter Street when two male gunmen approached and opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck in his face, pelvis and both legs, according to police. The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the death.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.