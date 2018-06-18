Man shot to death in Austin

The 1500 block of North Luna Avenue in the Austin neighborhood. | Google

A man was fatally wounded in a shooting Sunday morning in the 1500 block of North Luna.

Deeshane Grayer 22, was talking to a friend about 11:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Luna when another male walked out from an alley, pulled out a handgun and shot him multiple times, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Grayer was pronounced dead at the scene less than an hour later, authorities said. He lived in the Galewood neighborhood.

Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.