Man shot to death in Austin neighborhood: police

A man was shot to death Sunday morning in the West Side’s Austin neighborhood, Chicago Police said.

About 4:50 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of North Lamon Avenue and found a man in the middle of the street with a gunshot wound to his face, police said. He was pronounced at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the death.

Area North detectives were investigating.