Man shot to death in Avondale: police

A man was shot to death Wednesday night in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot about 10 p.m. and found the man, whose age was unknown, unresponsive on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his head in the 2800 block of West Melrose Street, according to Chicago police.

Witnesses told police that someone inside a silver car fired shots and then the car stopped and another male got out, firing several more shots, police said.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm his death.

Area North detectives were investigating.