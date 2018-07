Man shot to death in Back of the Yards

A man was shot and killed early Thursday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

Officers found the 40-year-old lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest at 12:48 a.m. in the 5200 block of South Peoria, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were unknown and there were no witnesses, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.