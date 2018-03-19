Man shot to death in Back of the Yards was city worker

A man who was shot to death Saturday night in the Back of Yards neighborhood worked for the Department of Streets and Sanitation.

Terrell L. Jones and a 27-year-old man were traveling south in a Chevrolet Equinox at 10:33 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Ashland when two males got out of a dark-colored SUV and opened fire, according to Chicago Police. Jones was shot multiple times, while the other man suffered a graze wound to his hand.

Emergency crews responded after the men drove themselves to the Englewood District Chicago Police station at 1438 W. 63rd St., police said. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital, where Jones was pronounced dead at 11:15 p.m. and the other man’s condition stabilized.

Andrew Holmes, a community activist working with the slain man’s family, said Jones worked in the Bureau of Forestry.

A representative for the bureau declined to comment Monday.

According to city records, Jones was a general laborer for streets and sanitation.

Holmes is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the fatal shooting.