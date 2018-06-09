Man shot to death in Bronzeville: police

A man was shot to death Saturday morning in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood, according to police.

About 6:10 a.m., officers responded to an unresponsive man in the 4500 block of South Champlain Avenue, Chicago Police said. They found the man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said his age was between 22 and 25.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately release details about the death.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.