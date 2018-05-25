Man shot to death in Cabrini Green

A 20-year-old man was shot to death Friday morning in the Cabrini Green neighborhood on the Near North Side, police said.

Officers in the area heard gunshots about 1:30 a.m. and found the man unresponsive in the 800 block of North Cambridge Avenue, Chicago Police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after the shooting, a large crowd gathered near the victim, who was covered by a sheet on a sidewalk.

A man standing behind police tape was heard crying, “My boy’s dead. I told him not to come around here. I knew something like this would happen.”

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.