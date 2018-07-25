Man shot to death in East Garfield Park: police

A man was shot to death Wednesday in the 2900 block of West Monroe. | Google Earth

A man was fatally shot Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, according to Chicago Police.

The 25-year-old was standing outside at 9:53 p.m. when someone walked up and opened fire in the 2900 block of West Monroe, police said.

He was shot in the chest and armpit and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the death.

No one was immediately in custody as Area North detectives conducted a homicide investigation.