Man shot to death in East Garfield Park: police

A man was fatally shot Friday night in the Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

The 27-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk about 10:50 p.m. in the 100 block of South Albany Avenue, according to Chicago Police. Two males exited a silver car and then shot him.

He was taken with gunshot wounds to his face and back to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner did not immediately provide details about the death.

Area North detectives were investigating the homicide.