Man shot to death in Fernwood: police

A man was shot to death Wednesday afternoon in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The man, who was believed to be in his 20s, was involved in an argument with a female about 2:50 p.m. in the 10200 block of South Eggleston when two males approached and began shooting, Chicago Police said.

The man was struck in both arms and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not confirmed the death.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.