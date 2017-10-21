Man shot to death in Grayslake

A north suburban man was fatally shot early Saturday in unincorporated Grayslake.

Authorities were called about shots fired at 1:36 a.m. in the 33300 block of Lone Rock Road, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office. Officers arrived to find a 30-year-old Zion man in critical condition with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said. His identity was not released Saturday morning.

The incident remained under investigation Saturday, but preliminary information indicated that it was not a random shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (847) 549-5200 or Lake County CrimeStoppers at (847) 662-2222.